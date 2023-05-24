Sneak in fun!Teach you how to play various mini games of Google Assistant- ezone.hk – Internet Life- Life Information

Explore Google Assistant mini-games! These fun, age-appropriate games will provide users with hours of fun. From quick drawing to crazy word writing, challenge your creativity and reflexes. Just say “Ok Google, play the game.” to Google to turn it on. These mini-games are not just for entertainment, but also for learning new things and enhancing creativity.

Google Assistant launched a new series of mini games to provide users with entertainment and leisure options. These mini-games are designed to keep people entertained and entertained, regardless of age.

Small games that Google Assistant can play, such as:

Crystal Ball: Google Assistant will mysteriously answer your yes and no questions.

Spin the Dreidel: Google Assistant will play the traditional Rosh Hashanah game with you, the spinning top.

Are You Feeling Lucky?: Google Assistant will ask you some funny questions that will test your knowledge and sense of humor.

Word of the Day: Google Assistant will teach you a new word of the day to expand your vocabulary.

Riddle of the Day: Google Assistant will give you a riddle every day, and reveal the answer at night.

Just say “Ok Google, play a game” to start a small game with Google Assistant, and provide a game menu for players to choose from Google Assistant.

