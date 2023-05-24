Bad weather: infection risk: ‘Beware of contaminated water’ – Health

The flood waters may be contaminated by wastewater from sewage systems or from chemicals and from agricultural or industrial waste with possible impacts on health. This was reported by the Municipality of Ravenna, quoting a document from the Ausl Romagna, on the potential dangers and rules of conduct that even the volunteers involved in many parts these days in cleaning flooded places must keep, in addition to the advice for cleaning and disinfection.

Among the indications, “always wear boots or sturdy footwear to protect yourself. Avoid slippers and flip flops”, “avoid children playing with mud and water”, “wear gloves when contact is anticipated and take care to wash well hands with soap and running water at the end”, “clothes contaminated by mud and sewage should be washed in hot water”.

Second l’Asl RomagnaHowever, in the areas affected by the flood of Ravenna where the water has not yet flowed, there is no health alarm. The ASL has issued the necessary general recommendations throughout the province.

Floodwaters can be contaminated by wastewater from sewage systems or by chemicals and agricultural or industrial wastes with possible health impacts. For citizens and for those who are working in the area, the Ausl of Romagna has prepared a vademecum (the document at the address ) which refers to the indications and rules of health behaviour. The document deals with potential dangers and rules of conduct, as well as recommendations for cleaning and disinfection.

AUSL Romagna Tetanus vaccinations without an appointment in Conselice on Friday 26 May, only for residents of the Municipality Flood waters can be contaminated by wastewater from sewage systems or…

National day of mourning today in memory of the victims of the flood in Emilia-Romagna, according to what was decided yesterday by the CDM

There are still “20,000 people who cannot return to their homes” after the emergency in Emilia-Romagna. This was stated by the president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, guest of Sky Tg24. Bonaccini specified that “fortunately over 15 thousand people have returned to their homes, we were over 36 thousand away from home” after the flood on May 16.

To the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, “we will ask the government to activate the European solidarity fund that intervenes in the event of disasters, which we asked for in 2012 after the earthquake, when we received over 600 million euros from the European Union European,” he added Bonaccini. “I think there are conditions for having a few hundred million euros which will be another shot in the arm to deal with this situation,” concluded Bonaccini.

To prevent disasters such as the flood in Emilia-Romagna from becoming a constant “we need to invest more in prevention. Unfortunately, since the post-war period Italy has invested little in prevention and a lot in emergencies”, said Bonaccini, a guest of ‘Italian Stories’ on Rai1.

“We must know that less and less land must be consumed to tend to zero, more and more what is abandoned, degraded or to be reclaimed must be regenerated”, Bonaccini reiterated. After the flood “we will have to rebuild everything possible, knowing that some territories need to be redesigned, calling some experts to redesign it also according to the new world in which we are living”, clarified Bonaccini specifying that “when the water will withdraw from the plain, if we really guarantee refreshments as institutions, government and European Union, Emilia-Romagna will start again as and more than before”.

The warning of the Minister of Health

To insist on the measures that citizens must adopt during operations that may lead to contact with flood water, also the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci, who warns: “We recommend that citizens of flooded areas in Emilia-Romagna follow the indications and adopt the behaviors suggested by the Department of Public Health Ausl Romagna. “We are aware of the difficulties at the moment but it is important to adopt the utmost prudence and attention. The Emilia-Romagna community – he added – is demonstrating a great ability to react and we will continue to be alongside those in need and all the health workers and volunteers involved in the flooded areas “.

“We are also in contact with the regional agency for prevention, the environment and energy of Emilia-Romagna – added the minister – and we have shared the regional vademecum which will soon also be published on the institutional portal of the Ministry for give maximum dissemination to the rules of behavior indicated. I spoke to the councilor Donini to be updated on the situation – concluded Schillaci – which is under control, and to renew our availability for any necessary support”.