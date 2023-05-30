Home » This is what awaits you at the OÖN Health Day on June 14th
Health

This is what awaits you at the OÖN Health Day on June 14th

The health and well-being of Upper Austrians are the focus of the big health day of the OÖ Nachrichten on Wednesday, June 14th. From 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. everything revolves around medical information, correct posture and fitness in the pleasantly air-conditioned Promenade Galerien Linz.

Various health talks with renowned doctors from all over the country take place in the OÖ Nachrichten Forum. The topics are diverse and range from cardiac insufficiency and low back pain to dementia and the common diseases diabetes, high blood pressure, osteoporosis, sleep disorders and gender medicine (see detailed program below).

Personal advice at the OÖN Health Day in the Promenaden Galerien Linz
Image: VOLKER Weihbold

After the talks on health topics, there is always the opportunity to ask the experts individual questions. In addition, you can speak personally to the doctors and therapists at the OÖ Gesundheitsholding stand after the presentations.

In addition, your values ​​such as blood sugar and cholesterol will be checked by the students at the University of Applied Sciences for Health Professions in Upper Austria.

Cholesterol and blood sugar are measured.
Image: VOLKER Weihbold

be measured blood sugar, cholesterol, heart rate and blood pressure. Uniqa experts use “MediMouse” to analyze the condition of the spine.

Sound advice: Doctors from the Kepler University Hospital, the health holding company, the University of Applied Sciences for Health Professions in Upper Austria and Uniqa VitalCoaches are available as experts.

The health day the OÖ Nachrichten is taking place for the fourth time this year. In 2023, this day is not just a “Best of” of the health tours that have taken place in the past few months. The health day also marks the end of the OÖN series “33 tips for a long life”.

Uniqa vitality coaches motivate you to lead a healthier life.

healthy program

10 O `clock: greeting

10.30 a.m.: Everything against back pain
Primar Vinzenz Auersperg, senior physician Christoph Hartl, senior physician Diana Huber from the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Klinikum Steyr and Johann Plaimer, Uniqa vitality coach, who shows simple exercises on how to fight back pain efficiently

11:15 am: Forgetful or already demented?
Primary Peter Dovjak, Salzkammergut Klinikum Gmunden and Margit Wachter, Uniqa vitality coach

12 p.m.: Fight the pain
Primaria Silvia Dobler, Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen Klinikum Kirchdorf

12.45 p.m .: Sleep disorders goodbye
Senior physician Andreas Kaindlstorfer, Kepler University Hospital, Barbara Schagerl-Müllner, Uniqa vitality coach

1 p.m.: The heart – the powerhouse of life
Prof. Andreas Zierer, Kepler University Hospital, Primar Clemens Steinwender, Kepler University Hospital

1.45 p.m .: Obesity – declare war on overweight
Primar Martin Barth, Pyhrn Eisenwurzen Klinikum Steyr, Doris Schwendinger, clinical psychologist

2.30 p.m .: Widespread diseases such as high blood pressure, cholesterol and diabetes
Primary Norbert Fritsch, Freistadt Clinic, Mathias Leitner, Rohrbach Clinic, Bernhard Mayr, Salzkammergut Clinic Gmunden

3.30 p.m.: The thyroid – small but important!
Primary Peter Panholzer, Salzkammergut Klinikum Vöcklabruck

4 p.m.: Women and men are different – ​​current issues in gender medicine
Gender medicine expert Annemarie Dieplinger/OÖG

author

Barbara Rohrhofer

Editor-in-Chief Life and Health

Barbara Rohrhofer

Barbara Rohrhofer

