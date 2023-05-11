This is what happens to your body when you drink coffee with lemon

The morning caffeine kick is essential for many people to start the day full of energy. But there is an alternative that is becoming more and more popular: To start the day awake, others rely on an additional glass of lemon water – together with the popular pick-me-up.

From feta pasta to banana bread, food and drink are always going viral on social media. On the TikTok video platform, one trend drink is currently being shared most frequently: a mixture of coffee and lemon.

With this trend, the focus is not on culinary delights, but on health – because the unusual drink is said to have some positive side effects. But which myths are really true?

Myth 1: Coffee with lemon will shed the pounds

That’s half true

The main reason why most Tik Tokers are grabbing the trend drink today: they want to lose weight. Not a bad idea to grab coffee and lemon. Both are known to stimulate the metabolism. At the same time, the bitter substances and the sour taste act as an appetite suppressant. If you want to lose weight permanently, you should change your diet and motivate yourself to exercise regularly.

Myth 2: Coffee with lemon helps against headaches

This is true

The caffeine contained in coffee has been shown to dilate the blood vessels, stimulate blood circulation and thus fight the cause of headaches. Vitamin C from lemons reduces pain. So combined the perfect choice against the nasty stinging in the head. It is not for nothing that both ingredients are contained in many painkillers. But be careful: If you overdo it with coffee consumption, you can have exactly the opposite effect – and your head hurts even more,

Myth 3: Coffee with lemon makes the skin clearer

That’s rather wrong.

Vitamin C is part of a good skin cleansing routine. And the antioxidants in coffee have also been shown to prevent wrinkles and age spots. However, these substances are only contained in the drink in such small quantities that no positive effects on the skin are to be expected after consumption.