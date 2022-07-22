Toxicity in a sunscreen is an extremely serious factor because it jeopardizes the health of the skin and the sea. There are many things to consider when buying a sunscreen: the name, the ingredients, the level of sun protection, etc. That’s enough to make your head spin! It is therefore not surprising that sometimes we make a mistake in the purchase.

One of the most important aspects to consider in a sunscreen is its toxicity. After all, no one wants toxic chemicals on their sensitive skin. You might think that all chemical sunscreens are bad for you and that natural ones are the best solution, but it’s not that simple. In fact, there are some natural chemicals that are toxic, while some artificial ones may be less irritating than others. So, what do you need to keep in mind?

We must always consider the protection factor of our skin and the marine ecosystem. In practice, we must adopt non-polluting solutions. The only way to do this is to buy products that contain natural and organic substances, respectful for our skin and the environment.

The worst sunscreen for toxicity contains these ingredients

It is good to have a list of ingredients that our next sunscreen should not contain so as to ensure a safety and health guarantee plan. Among the elements to avoid we consider: octinoxate, oxybenzone, formaldehyde and retinyl palmitate. Let’s explore together the damage that these substances can cause.

Octinoxate is a common sunscreen ingredient that can be harmful to health. It is a UVB chemical filter that has been linked to hormonal and endocrine alterations. The infamous oxybenzone is a common sunscreen ingredient, often found in combination with other chemicals. It can cause allergic reactions, hormonal changes, photoallergic reactions and skin allergies.

Formaldehyde is a preservative. The quantities present in sunscreens are not so high as to cause concern, but it is also always a known carcinogen. Retinyl palmitate is a form of vitamin A linked to skin damage although research on it is conflicting.

Irritating and sensitizing ingredients

Zinc oxide and titanium dioxide are widely used in sun creams because they are organic and natural filters. Therefore they are considered as safe and non-polluting ingredients. But even when we buy eco-friendly products we must be careful. Some sunscreen brands include chemicals like menthol, eugenol, and camphor to improve the texture of these minerals.

In fact, these are components that are rather difficult to spread and to be optimally penetrated by the skin. Unfortunately, the addition of these elements leads to an accumulation of irritating chemicals. Therefore, when the sunscreen contains some we may feel a burning sensation when we apply it.

The worst aspect is that they not only irritate the skin, but can also cause allergies, especially in people with sensitive skin. Therefore, we must pay close attention to the list of INCI so as not to cause damage to our skin already under stress from prolonged sun exposure.