This transparency is ethically required

by admin
With a simple majority, the Federal Council voted on Friday morning to call the Mediation Committee (joint committee of the Bundestag and the Bundesrat), which will now discuss the Hospital Transparency Act.

After the vote, Federal Health Minister Prof. Karl Lauterbach said: “This tends to be bad news for patients. We hope that we can now pass this law quickly. The point is that people can find out in which clinic they receive particularly good treatment. Quality transparency is something we owe to citizens. Transparency must come. The transparency of which hospital is particularly good for which service, so that citizens can make an informed decision. The patients need that, we won’t change that, we won’t deviate from that.”

