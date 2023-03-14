Home Health «Those vigils with my daughter in hospital for cancer»
Health

«Those vigils with my daughter in hospital for cancer»

«Those vigils with my daughter in hospital for cancer»

MESTRE – «I wrote in the evening in the hospital, when Lucia fell asleep during the many hospitalizations for chemotherapy cycles. I did it in full treatment, without…

MESTRE – «I wrote in the evening in the hospital, when Lucia fell asleep during the many hospitalizations for the chemotherapy. I did it in the middle of the treatments, without waiting for the end so as not to be influenced and to give the perception of how suffering feels». The story of Silvia Sponchiado, 36 years old, from Quarto d’Altinois that of the mother of a sick five-year-old girl being treated at the pediatric oncohematology of the Padua hospital for one of the most common childhood cancers, neuroblastoma, diagnosed when the child had just turned three.

THE STORY
He recounts his daughter’s experience of illness in the book “With my eyes. You can’t control the unpredictable”Published on Amazon last May also to support the Italian Association for the fight against neuroblastoma. In his parents realize that he had swollen lumps on the back of his neck. «After the hospital checks – says the mother – in March 2020 we scheduled a histological examination, but due to the Covid emergency it was not considered an emergency. On June 10, we were informed that the girl had stage four neuroblastoma, a typical pediatric tumor between the ages of 2 and 5». It is the leading cause of death within the first year of life and is the third most frequent tumor after leukemia and pediatric brain tumors. «It was a bolt from the blue – says Silvia – the little girl was filled with metastases. Treatment began in August 2020 and she underwent eight cycles of chemotherapy until November. We spent four days in the hospital, a week at home, and then close hospitalizations again».

THE TRANSPLANT
In the February 2021 the girl underwent a stem cell transplant, she remained in total isolation for 40 days. Twenty more rounds of radiotherapy followed until July, when she was admitted for immunotherapy. «I started writing in the midst of our battle – Silvia explains – almost out of fear that time could mitigate the pain that overwhelms you. It is not a description of the disease, but a succession of emotions experienced from day to day. I did it for us and at the same time for other parents, because I realized that when we find ourselves in this situation, we think we are alone and the only ones in the world to experience a similar misfortune: but then you realize that the pediatric oncohematology department in Padua is always packed». The book ends on January 6, 2022, when the planned treatment protocol was concluded, but in February during the control tests some residues of the disease were found, and the little girl is undergoing periodic visits, because she is not yet in remission. One day in Quarto d’Altino the parents met Sabrina Buran, a woman who in life is a health worker and last December she underwent cancer surgery. The meeting took place in the Fior di Gelato ice cream shop, where a fundraising event to help sick children will take place on April 15 (at 3 pm).
