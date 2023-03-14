“Lightyear Frontier” was originally scheduled to start early access in the spring of 2023, but the official announcement today announced the postponement of the release of early access. The team hopes to design the game to be interesting, and also hopes that all aspects of the game will be intertwined and balanced. The team remains committed to crafting a well-designed experience and continuing to engage in dialogue with the player community along the way.

A statement on the release date of Lightyear Frontier: pic.twitter.com/08K1AdVAnl — Lightyear Frontier (@ltyear_frontier) March 13, 2023

“Lightyear Frontier” is an alien farm development game. Players drive self-reformable agricultural machines to cultivate, build and explore, choose a series of tools, research new upgrades, transform resources into buildings, and create the alien of your dreams Star Farm, the game supports up to 4 players to cooperate.

Game official website: https://lightyearfrontier.com/

Steam：https://store.steampowered.com/app/1677110/Lightyear_Frontier/