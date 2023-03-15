Sitting still for hours is unhealthy, and in rare cases it can even be dangerous. For example on long journeys by plane, but also in the car or train: due to a lack of exercise in cramped seats, the blood sinks into the legs, builds up in the lower legs and thickens. If it forms small plugs, specialists speak of thrombosis. The blood clots can block veins, in the worst case, migrate to the lungs and cause a life-threatening pulmonary embolism.

Tipp: If you are unsure, talk to your doctor before you plan a trip. This allows you to realistically assess your risk status and better prevent thrombosis. Also remember to carry all the necessary medicines with you in the form of a first-aid kit.

Statistically, the risk of travel thrombosis is very low German Society for Angiology . If at all, it only increases after a journey of at least eight hours, according to the vascular physicians, and only for risk groups – such as people who have had a thrombosis before, suffer from varicose veins or are older than 60 years.

Light gymnastics protects best The best way to prevent thrombosis is exercise. If you can, you should get up regularly and walk a few steps up and down the aisle of the plane or train. Car travelers should use breaks to get off and move around. But light gymnastics while seated is also protective: circling your feet, rocking from toe to heel, or alternately tensing and relaxing the leg muscles. The exercises loosen the muscles and get the circulation going. Tipp: Do not sit or sleep with your legs crossed and change your sitting position regularly. Otherwise, the following applies: drink a lot – preferably mineral water or highly diluted juice. Better to avoid coffee and alcohol.





Also wear compression stockings If you want to do even more, you can have your family doctor prescribe you compression stockings. They put pressure on the veins in the legs, helping to transport blood from the legs back to the heart. In order for the stockings to work, they have to fit exactly and be adjusted in the medical supply store. They should have compression class II and be about calf-length, i.e. end below the knee. It is optimal if they are put on at least two hours before the start of the journey and worn throughout the journey. A practical side effect: the stockings also ensure that the legs swell less. Tipp: When traveling, wear comfortable clothing that is as loose as possible – avoid anything that is unnecessarily constricting. Take off your shoes on long journeys, socks keep your feet warm. Our medication database offers more background information on arterial circulatory disorders.