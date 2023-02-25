The advent of the internet has certainly allowed for great technological progress, especially in the communications and telephony sector in general.

In fact, more than 10 years ago, we witnessed the advent of smartphones, which made the internet their strong point from which to start, having success all over the world. Nowadays there are many and varied models available, which allow us to satisfy the needs of each type of user, based on their most specific needs.

A type of app (or applications) that have had the most success are those of instant messaging, led in this case respectively by WhatsApp (initially born as a paid app, and then became free only and exclusively at a later time), which managed from year to year to reach millions and millions of users all over the world (even going as far as exceeding one billion users), followed immediately after by Telegram, which has made its strong point of its advanced encryption system, managing to get in this case to millions and millions of registered users all over the world.

In this case today we will focus on WhatsApp, which as we know is updated daily by the developers. In fact, a novelty is on the way that could make millions and millions of users all over the world happy: let’s find out what it is together.

According to the latest rumors, in fact, it seems that WhatsApp is about to introduce a very promising new feature, namely the possibility of being able to send messages and then subsequently modify them to your liking. This is in fact a feature that has been claimed for a very long time by the users themselves, and which has already been available for some time on the competing platform, or Telegram.

Reconstruction of events

To suggest the arrival of this new and interesting novelty would be WaBetaInfo: according to the information leaked by the famous portal, you will have the possibility to modify the messages we have sent within 15 minutes of sending the message itself, in order to eliminate errors or simply add extra information compared to what we had originally done.

At the moment we do not yet know when this new feature will arrive specifically, although we are sure that it will obviously be available for both mobile operating systems, led respectively by iOS and Android.

At this point we just have to wait for further updates from the WhatsApp developers regarding this new feature, which we are sure will not be long in coming over the next few weeks or months.