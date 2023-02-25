Julian Andres Santa

Soccer Saturday for the women’s and men’s teams of Deportivo Pereira. Starting at 2 in the afternoon, the rojiamarillas will receive Deportes Tolima at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas stadium in a commitment valid for the third date of the Women’s League, while at 6:10 in the afternoon, the Matecañas visit Jaguares in Jaraguay de Montería for the sixth day of Colombian Professional Soccer.

They go for the second victory

Those led by Carlos Ariel Osorio arrive with all the motivation for this match after having defeated Boyacá Chicó as visitors by a score of 1-2 and made the most of the week to recover physically and prepare in the best way for today’s duel against the Tolimenses , where they will look for their second victory in the contest and the first in local condition.

stay at eight

“There is a very positive balance, the team since the start of the league has a clear objective, which is to be in the eight and this leads us to add date after date and we are very calm about that, the team continues to consolidate in all its lines. These 14 days of work that we had served us a lot, the game proposal is very marked on the pitch and gives us important peace of mind, ”said the technical director from Risaraldense.

the captain returns

Among the novelties of the pereiranas, the return of the captain Erika Largo stands out, having paid the sanction date. “The mood is super good, we are a very united team, we are very happy, we believe in the work we have been doing, that each one has. This is a decisive match, we are coming up with three games in a row. We are very motivated, to thank the fans for supporting us, to tell them to continue believing that we work hard every day to give them joy, so that they believe in women’s football”.

At 6:10 in Monteria

For their part, those guided by Alejandro Restrepo, defy the high temperatures of Montería and at 6:10 in the afternoon, the wolf will come out to win the duel against the jaguar, thus seeking his third victory in the championship and consolidating his presence among the eight best. The defending champions come to this duel fully motivated after having won the classic 3-1 at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas.

This is how Jaguars arrives

The felines have five points, one less than the Matecañas. In this League they began drawing 2-2 against Santa Fe. Then they were defeated by Chicó by the slightest difference on the second date; they defeated Atlético Nacional 2-1 at home; They tied at home 1-1 against Bucaramanga for the third date and have just lost 1-2 in Bogotá against Millonarios.

Soto in the goal

The Montería team has Pereiran goalkeeper Jorge Iván Soto on its payroll, who has played six of the seven games played by his team so far this year, counting five for the league and two for the Colombia Cup. In addition, the coach had his time at Deportivo Pereira, Carlos ‘Piscis’ Restrepo.

Given:

The last time that Deportivo Pereira visited Jaguares was on August 14 of last year, with a 1-2 victory for the Matecañas. The goals were scored by Leonardo Castro and Leider Berrío.