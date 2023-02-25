A huge news is coming to WhatsApp: the new function will simplify the work and add a long-invoked mode.

Meta developers work tirelessly to improve and expand the corporate social capabilities. The evolution of Facebook, Instagram e WhatsApp it is continuous and it is difficult for users to keep up with updates and new features. The company’s goal is to diversify the user experience and to constantly improve it to convince users to stay on their platforms and not switch to the competition.

Recently, for example, the introduction of channels on Facebook and Instagram was announced. These are groups in which one subscribes to receive updates (photos, news, videos) on a specific topic or product). A feature that has long existed on Telegram and that loyal users to Meta they’ve been asking for a long time.

In the past few hours the well-known portal WABetainfoknown all over the world for the leaks and previews of WhatApp updates, has revealed that a new feature is on its way to the instant messaging platform that will substantially change the user experience.

WhatsApp: the novelty that made social media go crazy

Since this is a leak, there is the possibility that the information contained in the anticipation is not entirely correct and that the final version of this update is different from how it is presented now. However in these years WABetainfo he distinguished himself for the precision of his forecasts, to the point of having become a rather reliable source of information.

According to what was revealed by the portal, in beta version 2.23.5.3 for Android a feature called “Newsletter” was introduced. It would be a code name for a function that would be very similar to the channels announced for Facebook and Instagram. As mentioned above, these are groups in which subscribers receive updates without being able to write or interact in any way.

The novelty, therefore, would be aimed mainly at those who work on WhatsApp, given that the newsletters would allow messages and communications to be sent to an infinite number of customers. According to WABetainfo, these groups are not protected by crittografia end-to-end, however none of the participants will be able to see the information concerning the other users and only the manager will have access to the telephone number of the group members.

The new function would complement the Communities and not replace them. These are in fact designed for macro interest group structures, within which there are smaller ones, and to facilitate discussions corporate communications. To be clear, take the example of a very large editorial group: the community can have an administrative group, a management group and an executive group. Community administrators can therefore choose to communicate with managers, accountants or editors individually, but in the case of messages addressed to everyone, write once to get the announcement to each group.