Great news for all Mondo3 readers!

In collaboration with nPerf, Mondo3 has launched a new service that will help you choose the best mobile operator for you.

The coverage map of the Italian and Swiss mobile phone networks will allow you to see the coverage of the 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks in Italy and Switzerland, as well as the speed of the networks of the different operators, including TIM, Wind Tre, Iliad, Vodafone, Salt, Sunrise and Swisscom. The map updates every hour for network coverage and every 15 minutes for network speed.

But that’s not all: the map will also show you the network quality in different cities. In other words, you will be able to see which operator offers the fastest navigation and which works best where you live.



The data for this map is collected from people who use the nPerf app.

The app does real tests in the field, i.e. on the mobile network, to see which operator works best. The data collected depends on the quality of the GPS signal at the time of the test.

Only tests with an accuracy of up to 50 meters are used for network coverage, and those with an accuracy of up to 200 meters for network speed.

In short, if you are looking for a new mobile operator or if you want to check if your current operator offers the best coverage in your city, this map will certainly help.

Don’t waste time looking for information on the operators’ websites, rely on the Mondo3 and nPerf coverage map of the Italian and Swiss mobile phone networks! 🙂

Here is the link to access the coverage map of the Italian and Swiss mobile phone networks.