«Against the 41bis. For a world without prisons, freedom for everyone”. It is the banner behind which the anarchist procession marched in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito, held in a “hard prison” regime in Opera and on hunger strike for over three months. In over four hundred – mostly Milanese, with few arrivals from outside – they left shortly after 5 pm from Piazza XXIV Maggio towards Viale Col di Lana, where shopkeepers have lowered their shutters to protect themselves from vandalism. In the front row, with helmets on their heads, a group of protesters with a banner tied to plastic panels. At the start, some water balloons were sent from the procession towards the journalists. In avenue Blignyprotesters damaged the window of a bank and a shop.
Just before piazzale Medaglie d’oro the police forces tried to stop the procession. Anarchists who tried to “break through” the security cordon were repelled with shields and batons. A heavy throwing of firecrackers and bottles followed. Then the police attempted to direct the procession along Viale Sabotino: the two sides came into contact several times. In the most agitated phases tear gas was also usedwhile the protesters have dropped paper bombs against the agents. After the clashes, the anarchists retreated along via Giulio Romano and via Vittadini, leaving behind them damaged cars and mopeds and throwing rocks and bottles to keep the police at bay.