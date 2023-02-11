«Against the 41bis. For a world without prisons, freedom for everyone”. It is the banner behind which the anarchist procession marched in solidarity with Alfredo Cospito, held in a “hard prison” regime in Opera and on hunger strike for over three months. In over four hundred – mostly Milanese, with few arrivals from outside – they left shortly after 5 pm from Piazza XXIV Maggio towards Viale Col di Lana, where shopkeepers have lowered their shutters to protect themselves from vandalism. In the front row, with helmets on their heads, a group of protesters with a banner tied to plastic panels. At the start, some water balloons were sent from the procession towards the journalists. In avenue Blignyprotesters damaged the window of a bank and a shop.