The companies that produce food supplements rely on female managers. Research by the Supplements&Health Study Center, the national association that represents the food supplements sector and which is part of the Unione Italiana Food, says in fact that in our country, in one out of 2 companies in the sector, 50% of the positions of top is held by women, against a national average figure for the manufacturing industry that is at least 15 points lower.

When it comes to gender equality, the bad news is that the issue of female employment still continues to be a big issue, with the share of female workers struggling to reach the 50% threshold. Going up the hierarchy, the share gets thinner and thinner until it reaches really very small numbers. Not in all sectors, however, as shown by the companies that produce food supplements. A sector that is anything but marginal. But let’s see what the numbers say.

The top ten supplements

The numbers of Unione Italiana Food tell us that in 2021 the food supplements sector reached 4 billion euros in turnover, up by 8.2% from 2014 to today, and that in the first 7 months of 2022 it recorded already a further increase of 8.4% compared to the same period of the previous year. According to an estimate by the president of Integratori & Salute, Germano Scarpa, the threshold of 5 billion will be reached by 2025. With different growth trends depending on the products. So in 2022 probiotics are in first place, with 398 million euros (+11.3% on the previous year), followed by mineral salts with 234 million euros (+7.9%), vitamins with 201 million euros (+10%), tonics with 198 million euros (+18%), supplements for lipidemia control with 172 million euros (-7.1%). At the bottom of the ranking, we find supplements for immune functions with 157 million euros (+20%), insomnia and mental well-being with 144 million euros (-2%) and cough products with 134 million euros (+61 %). The ranking of this “top 10” is completed by laxatives with 134 million euros (+3.8%) and antacids and anti-reflux products with 124 million euros (+18.4%).

Young people and women

The managerial area of ​​the sector is characterized by a certain presence of young people and women. In the first case, the data show that in 27% of food supplement companies, at least one member of the company board is under 40, against a national average of 16%. And the employment and hiring trends are positive, with a majority of companies saying they want to expand the perimeters. As for women, as mentioned, there is a very high percentage in top positions. This is a decidedly atypical situation that has a series of explanations in the specificity of the business, in the results achieved and in the different approach to lifestyle by men and women. Among women, as Scarpa explains, «there is a marked attention to health and above all to maintaining a healthy lifestyle: this means that, other qualities being equal with the male world, women invest even more passion and commitment in this area and also for this reason they often become the ‘first choice’ for many companies. Furthermore, the supplements sector also focuses a lot on the enhancement of young talents, who by bringing new ideas and vision as a dowry are able to shape the innovative imprint, which is one of the distinctive features of our sector».

The scenery

Over time, the specifics of the sector have led to a situation that goes slightly against the tide with respect to the scenario in our country where women are not always encouraged on career paths, they have on average lower salaries for the same jobs and even when they manage to emerge they have to always overcome many obstacles, especially if they are mothers. All this has an impact on the demographics of our country which has been in a recession for years and is characterized by a marked drop in the birth rate, with a consequent aging of the population much more rapidly than in the rest of Europe. For over 35 years, the average number of children per woman has been below 1.5, therefore now chronically far from the threshold of 2 which allows for an adequate balance between generations. Riccarda Zezza, CEO and founder of Lifeed (author of the book “Maternity as a Master”) observes that «disincentivising women’s entry into the world of work is damaging not only for them, but also for the country. It is a situation that impoverishes everyone and that is why measures that act at 360 degrees and make room for a more shared principle of care are essential”.