Home » thrown out the car window, she had hit her head on a pole
Health

thrown out the car window, she had hit her head on a pole

by admin
thrown out the car window, she had hit her head on a pole

Incident a Vigevano (Pavia)shortly after noon on Monday. A Honda Jazz and a Lancia Y they collided at the crossroads between via Mentana and via Quarto: two narrow urban streets in a residential area. The cause would be a lack of precedence. A 5 year old girlsitting on the back seat of one of the two cars, due to the collision she was thrown out the window open and he hit his head violently against a lamppost. AND dead a few hours after the fight.

Three people involved: in addition to the little girl, a 46-year-old woman and a man who is not in serious condition. All were rescued in hospital.

The road has been closed to traffic for more than an hour, to allow for help. The helicopter that took off from Milan landed at the city stadium but then left again empty, while ambulances intervened from Mortara and Robbio, together with the local police for the reliefs and some passers-by who provided first aid. The girl was taken to thecivil hospital in Vigevano, where she died.

See also  The top 3 examinations for women

You may also like

Sickle cell anemia and beta-thalassemia, new hope for...

everyone is pouring olive oil!

When hunger strikes, science reveals why we become...

Stealing time from illness, with a smile

Eating «intermittently» or fasting: pros and cons

House of Science, a ‘virtual’ library with the...

Mattarella in Milan for the 150th anniversary of...

How to find out if you are celiac...

Chronic headache: the law is three years old,...

That’s why you should get rid of disgusting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy