Carrots are packed with properties and health benefits. To preserve them it is necessary to avoid this mistake before leaving them in the fridge.

Yummy in every way, the carrots represent one of the most popular vegetables and consumed by adults and children. Their properties are innumerable, and it is precisely for this reason that we must be careful not to make this common mistake before putting them in the fridge.

Carrots, benefits and features

The carrot plant it is biennial and belongs to the Apiaceae family, presenting itself with jagged rosette leaves that develop on the upper part of the root.

Cultivation is easy, even in pots by those who don’t have one green thumb developed. Consumption is versatile, in fact it can be eaten both raw and cooked as it is one of the main ingredients of the diet Mediterranean.

Excellent raw in salad, boiled or as a side dish together with other vegetables. The sweet taste always cheers all dishes in the 4 seasons offering many properties and benefits:

It’s a toning and remineralizing natural

natural It is purifying as well as refreshing, excellent for counteracting intoxication and stones

It regulates the functions of the intestine in every situation

It is rich in water and urge diuresis eliminating accumulated toxins

eliminating accumulated toxins It is rich in beta carotene as well as Vitamin C with antioxidant properties to strengthen the immune system

with antioxidant properties to strengthen the immune system It has a good supply of fiber and helps lower bad cholesterol levels in the blood

Optimal Vitamin A content for the eyes and in case of cataracts.

Like all orange, red and yellow vegetables, carrots are rich in beta carotene, ideal for stimulating tanning and skin beauty. Stimulates the production of melanin with a protective function to limit theharmful action of the sun’s rays.

I’m recommended vegetables also for children and the elderly, grate well in salads or pass in soup.

Carrots in the fridge: the mistake everyone makes

There is a mistake that is often made every time you buy carrots, before putting them in the fridge. In general, some tubers bought at the fruit and vegetable stand may still have the final stalk intact.

Before proceeding and putting them in the fridge for a good conservation, you have to dedicate five minutes of your time to them. How to do? Take a damp cloth – never wet – to remove the earth present.

Remember that excess moisture or water can totally compromise the health of the carrot and stain it while it is inside the refrigerator compartment. That’s not all, in fact it is good not to put them in the cool with their tuft of leaves.

For this reason, once back home, cut the bunch of carrots on that occasion and every time the need arises. In fact, the life of the tuft does not stop with the extraction from the ground because it is necessary for its own survival.

