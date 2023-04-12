It is the most advanced frontier of the Internet and a step forward compared to the “old” virtual reality: the metaverse, a set of digital spaces where everyone can have experiences thanks to their avatar, is beginning to show all its potential in various fields and to be populated by experiments. Like the one carried out at the IRCCS Istituto di Candiolo against cancer, where thanks to dedicated viewers that allow users to immerse themselves in the metaverse, doctors will be able to meet the avatars of colleagues who work elsewhere, in Italy and around the world, to share clinical information , CT and MRI images or even 3D models of the organs of a given patient, especially in the field of urological tumors such as prostate and kidney cancer. “We can imagine a virtual room with a table around which specialists who can be anywhere sit – he explains Antonino SubtleDirector General of the IRCCS of Candiolo – to evaluate and observe together the data of each clinical case in the virtual world and in the most complete multidisciplinarity, which we know is the best way to offer our patients, especially the more complex ones, the of better care”.

Training for surgeons

The metaverse will also have a training function: soon – he underlines Anna Sapino, Scientific Director of the IRCCS – surgeons will be able to ‘train’ on specific virtual models”. These are the so-called “organ twins”, i.e. digital models created, thanks to artificial intelligence algorithms, starting from the anatomical and clinical data of the single patient, therefore with characteristics as similar as possible to the real ones. In this way, continues Sapino, surgeons can improve their skills and above all the outcome of operations in reality, because they will be able to practice virtually as many times as necessary before operating on the patient in the flesh.

The virtual clinic

It’s not just doctors who will benefit from immersive technology. Even patients will be able to enter virtual rooms and interact remotely with doctors within the metaverse, to have all the phases of the surgery explained in detail or to view the three-dimensional model of the organ affected by the tumor together with the specialist, he says Happy Borghi, Director of the Surgical Area of ​​the Candiolo Institute. Finally, after the operation, surgeons will be able to visit patients in a “virtual clinic”, performing a physical examination with observation, auscultation and collection of vital signs, thanks to the telemedicine and telemonitoring devices already available thanks to the “HealthLine New Paradigm” project of Integrated Care and Digital & Conversational Triage”.

Equitable access to care

The area dedicated by the IRCCS of Candiolo to immersive technology is over 2000 square meters. The investment, equal to two million euros, should improve the management and multidisciplinary assistance of cancer patients, with the aim of bringing even those who live in the most remote areas, far from hospitals and reference centers, closer to excellent care .