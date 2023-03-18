Home Health thus the scammer raised more than 250 thousand dollars
thus the scammer raised more than 250 thousand dollars

thus the scammer raised more than 250 thousand dollars

She pretended to be one marine and worst of all, to have a cancer. A woman from Rhode Island (near Boston) lied doubly: “I am a wounded Marine Corps veteran diagnosed with cancerhe was saying around. As she was sentenced to nearly six years in prison and ordered to repay the entire amount stolen from various people. Sarah Jane Cavanaugh32, has raised more than $250,000 in charitable contributions, veterans benefits and miscellaneous donations. «Today’s ruling sends a strong message to those who would portray themselves as something they are not to profit from the kindness and respect shown to our nation’s deserving veterans»Department of Veterans Affairs Office Special Agent Christopher Algieri said. There scammerwhose fraud lasted more than five years, he acquired Marine Corps service uniforms to wear to public events and speeches while displaying a purple heart and bronze star with “V” device for valor in combat.

Pancreatic cancer, a girl’s scam. “I have 5 years left to live.” And it collects an avalanche of donations

She pretends to have cancer and collects 8,000 pounds on the web for a wedding and vacation: arrested

Cavanaugh said she served in Iraq and Afghanistan from 2009 to 2016 and was injured by an IED (explosive device) while serving in Iraq. She later explained that inhaling particulate matter from an explosive had caused her «lung cancer». Nine veterans’ charities gave Cavanaugh funds, which she used to pay for travel, gym memberships, utility bills and even gift cards, as well as groceries and other essentials.

Cavanaugh received $207,000 from the Wounded Warriors Project between 2017 and 2021, the Department of Veterans Affairs’ office of the inspector general reported. Cavanaugh then raised $4,700 while raising money to help pay for medical bills caused by the trumped-up injury.

See also  visits to relatives without masks. The No vax doctors are back

Cavanaugh pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft, forged military discharge certificates, fraudulent use of military medals, and four counts of wire fraud in July 2022. «Brazenly claiming the honor, service and sacrifice of royal veterans, this defendant plundered the charity and decency of others for his own shameless financial gain»U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Cunha said. Suspicion of his false identity did not arise until early 2022.

