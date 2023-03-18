The singer Slađa Đogani recalled her performances in the nineties, but also the problems she had with the aggressive Italian

Singer Slađa Delibašić, who was once married to Đolet Đogani, before fame in Serbia performed with her husband and supporting players in Italy. That was before 1992 and the first released album, and performances at discotheques were her daily routine, even though she gave birth to her daughter Silvija at that time.

“Djole and I were in Italy when I gave birth to Silvia. We did that “Spectacle Show”… It was very difficult for us to have such a program, there was no one to look after Silvia. We were divided so that I I have my own numbers that I perform while he is in the car looking after her, and later I go out while Đole is performing. It was really hard for us to bear that certain period. I remember, out of the whole group of girls, and there were seven of us, every criminal that appeared picked on me. From millionaires to I don’t even know who. That certain character, Francesco, fell in love with me and later set fire to our car, whatever happened“, said Delibašić and continued:

“We constantly had to change places, and Florence, Tuscany, those are the types that you can’t help but hide. For me, at that moment, Đole was the greatest security, he’s right next to me, he’s my husband. He goes to talk to them, explain that I’m not in that mood. Just when they set fire to our car, the problem turned out to be that I didn’t even want to go to dinner with them. I remember that Silvia’s stroller was in the car and it burned. We were in the hotel when it exploded, I was scared. Let’s go out, when our ‘Audi 80’ is on fire! I was kind of… There are a couple of girls from the group who got married very well and are now very big housewives. All of them are still married today, living in Italy, but here… You see, I somehow chose him, Gioleto, over everything else that was offered to me. Who knows what would have happened if I had stayed there, maybe today I would be a world star”.

Even after the split with Đoleta, when she left the Đogani group in 2001 and started an independent career, Slađa continued to achieve success. During 2002, she had 150 performances, which was a record at the time because no other singer had so many stalls. She says she always worked for a fee and never took a tip.

“I have never taken a tip in my life, I think I would die if I took it. Yes, I also sang at weddings, but I don’t even take it for fuel, I always let the girls and the keyboard player share it. I hate tips, I like people who take it sold souls”.

