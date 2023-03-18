This product is a good ally for those who want to lose weight

every time we are more accustomed to caring for and accepting our body as it is: although society is subjected to a lot of aesthetic pressure due to advertising, social networks and stereotypes, there is a revolutionary movement that claims to accept oneself as it is for learn to find and see the beauty in the different and unique.

Within the framework of this current, there are still many people who, in addition to seeking a healthy lifestyle that provides them with quality of life, also they seek to lose weight to feel better when they look in the mirror. Losing weight continues to be one of the great objectives when the year begins or when summer approaches and the market knows it: when these designated dates approach, brands and supermarkets get down to work to launch all kinds of products that encourage the fat burning intention of many people.

In Mercadona we can find hundreds of articles for weight lossA: from reducing creams to infusions that help all those people who are exercising and controlling their diet to promote weight loss.

The new Mercadona broth to lose weight fast

People who want to lose weight have to keep one thing in mind: the first thing is to go to a professionala nutritionist or our family doctor to guide us on how we have to adapt our diet or what type of exercise we should follow.

Depending on our state of health, the relationship with other problems such as cholesterol or injuries and what our goal is specialists will recommend one type of diet or another in addition to a sports routine adapted to our needs.

Among the main recommendations we receive when we seek to lose weight is that of light dinner: prepare our body for the rest phase in which it will find itself during sleep and in which caloric expenditure significantly decreases.

Mercadona has the perfect tool to achieve this: an instant soup made from dehydrated vegetables (potatoes, onions, carrots, tomatoes, broccoli and parsley) which, in addition to being nutritious, has a practically negligible caloric intake.

The Mercadona instant vegetable soup package includes four sachets that have only 80 calories each. This broth is prepared by pouring the contents of the envelope into a container and adding hot water in which the contents are dissolved and the vegetables are hydrated.

Thanks to this product, everyone has a healthy dinner at their fingertips that is prepared in a matter of minutes and that can be help to escape from the so-called “junk food” so attractive after a day of work in which we have barely had time for ourselves, much less to cook.