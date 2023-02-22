Home Health Tim: Kkr extends offer by one month, until March 24th
Tim: Kkr extends offer by one month, until March 24th

Tim: Kkr extends offer by one month, until March 24th

KKR’s non-binding offer for Tim’s Netco has been extended by nearly a month. Tim informs that he has received a letter from KKR extending the deadline of this offer to March 24, 2023.

The Government has asked “to have a further four weeks to carry out a joint analysis of the public aspects of the operation concerning the powers exercisable by the Government in the sector” on the subject of the Tim network. Kkr specifies it in the letter sent to the TLC group. Kkr has “confirmed its willingness to continue a constructive dialogue with Tim and to proceed with the due diligence activities” and Tim confirms that the Board of Directors will still be held on February 24, 2023 to discuss Kkr’s non-binding offer and assume the case decisions.

