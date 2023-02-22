by livesicilia.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The Rosanero full-back has become an essential element in the chessboard of the Bagnolo Mella coach 2′ OF READING PALERMO – While Palermo prepares for the next match at Sudtirol there is no shortage, after the match…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Nicola Valente, the essential joker of Corini’s Palermo appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper livesicilia.it».