You also need to pay attention to common symptoms such as tingling in the fingers – surgery may need to be done.

In the summer it is easy to spot a persistent swelling in the limbsoften accompanied by annoying tingling in the fingers and toes. High temperatures can in fact cause swelling and painful tension of the skin, symptoms quite common during the hottest days.

In case of repeated tingling sensation in the fingers, however, it is necessary to deepen the clinical picture. There may be one in place carpal tunnel syndrome.

Tingling in the fingers and carpal tunnel – here’s what you need to know

Carpal tunnel syndrome involves an area that from the fingertips it extends to the forearm. The carpal tunnel is a kind of channel where the median nerve and nine flexor tendons of the fingers converge, ensuring full mobility of the limb. If the pressure on the nerve becomes too oppressivethis very disabling pathological condition could develop.

The causes can be multiple: joint dislocations or fractures they can promote the onset of the carpal tunnel, as well as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis and even the seemingly harmless water retention, especially in pregnant women. The tingling of the fingers, the most frequent and recognizable symptom, is often accompanied by one throbbing pain sensation, especially during the hours of night rest. This numbness affects all the fingers of the hand, except for the little finger. Whether they are intermittent, or a constant presence, these disturbances they can degenerate severelycompromising mobility and the ability to wield objects in hand.

To avoid running into any motor deficit, it is necessary to undergo a visit to a specialist, who thanks to laboratory tests such as electromyography, will be able to do a screening on the state of our median nerve. Very often, unfortunately, the only way to permanently resolve carpal tunnel syndrome leads to operating room. In fact, it will be the surgeon’s care to cut the ligament that acts as a covering of the carpal tunnel, thus expanding the space for the nerves inside it. Rehabilitation occurs gradually, and the tingling should become over months just a distant memory. If you have any pertinent questions about the condition of your carpal tunnel, contact a health professional as soon as possible. It is possible to intervene: it is our responsibility correctly interpret the body’s signalsand then solve them with the help of modern medical techniques!