The man was doing some work on a house in Nareon when he fell from about ten feet

BORGO VALBELLUNA. He falls from a ladder while carrying out work in his daughter’s house, in Nareon di Trichiana: a serious building contractor who, hospitalized in Treviso for a polytrauma, is on a reserved prognosis.

The accident occurred around 2 pm on Monday 8 August: the 61-year-old man was engaged in some construction work of which he is an expert, after all, having carried out a company in the branch based right in the Trichianese area. He had climbed a ladder because he had to cut a beam of the attic, when, for reasons under investigation by the Carabinieri of the Trichiana station, who intervened for the surveys, he lost his balance and fell from a height of about three meters, banging his head. A very violent blow that caused him important trauma, also detected in other parts of the body.

Those who were with him immediately gave the alarm for the arrival of help: the Suem 118 station in Pieve di Cadore immediately sent an ambulance from the Feltre hospital, but the helicopter was also mobilized and then transferred the patient at Ca ‘Foncello in Treviso, where the man was hospitalized with a reserved prognosis.

The carabinieri carried out the first reconstructions to ascertain the dynamics of the domestic accident. The work carried out would be of a private nature, in the family property of the entrepreneur. The judiciary of Belluno in any case placed the area under seizure to allow further investigations and verify the actual nature of the works that were carried out on the construction site inside the hamlet’s home.