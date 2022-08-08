Los Angeles, August 8, 2022 – She died aged 73 Olivia Newton-John unspeakable Sandy in Grease the film that in 1978 she launched and John Travolta in the Olympus of Hollywood. The news of his disappearance has been spread since husband , John Easterling, on Facebook. For a long time the actress and singer was sick with breast cancer. She left “peacefully on her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends,” she writes.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years – recalls her husband – sharing her journey with the breast cancer “. In his social farewell Esterling also recalled his” pioneering experience with the plant medicine “, a source of” healing inspiration “, which” continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to research on herbal medicine and cancer. “Born on September 26, 1948 in Cambridge, England, Olivia had moved with her family in Melbourne when he was six.

John Travolta: I will always be your Danny

The memory of John Travolta . “My dear Olivia, you have done so much to make our lives better. Your impact has been incredible. I love you so much.” Then the promise: “We will meet again along the way and we will be united again, together again. I’ve always been yours from the first moment I saw you and always will be. Your Danny your John “.

Grease, career, cancer

Olivia Newton John was already famous as a country singer when in 1978 she was cast alongside John Travolta to play Sandy, a sweet Australian student who moved to the USA in the 1950s and fell in love with the school’s most popular companion, Danny (aka Travolta). To conquer it, she abandons the bon ton dresses for a spandex jumpsuit, biker jacket and high heels.

After Grease, the doors of Hollywood open wide for the young Olivia. In 1980 she plays another musical film, The cage with Gene Kelly, then is again alongside John Travolta in Two like us . In between, the first global success as a singer with the album Psysical . In 1988 Olivia Newton John went gold with another 33 rpm, The Rumor to which he also collaborates Elton John . Always with Travolta she takes part in the Michael Jackson video, Liberian girl. Nel 1992 his Back to Basics is platinum.

But 1992 is also the year of the first diagnosis of breast cancer. Olivia undergoes a mastectomy total, then the chemotherapy . After two long years of care he returns to work: his future will still be studded with successes.

The ’99 -2000 tour in the USA was sold out. In 2000 the return to the screens in Sordid Lives in 2001 the platinum disc with the album duets (from Keith Urban to Billy Thorpe), in 2006 the disc Grace and Gratitude.

In 2011 Olivia is the international guest on the Italian television program I leave you a song. The public returns to appreciate it at the cinema with Three men and a sheep who participates out of competition at the Rome Film Festival: the Australian actress plays the role of an unleashed mother-in-law. In 2014 the success of the show Summer Nights to Las Vegas. In the 2015 the single duet with the daughter Chloe Lattanzi , had from her first marriage with Matt Lattanzi, climb the rankings to first place.

Il breast cancer reappears in 2017 and forces her to stop the tour in progress: this time the tumor has metastasized to the sacrum. In 2019 the third diagnosis: another three years of struggle follow, until today.