On August 7th, the 17th Shaanxi Games continued to be held in various venues in Yulin City. Xi’an athletes fought hard and won many gold medals in martial arts routines and shooting events. Behind the championship is sweat and even tears of pain, but the perseverance of the Xi’an athletes finally paid off, and their heartfelt words after winning the gold were even more touching.

Li Xiaolan——

Fractured, but also to restore as soon as possible to prepare for the provincial transport

There are 31 athletes in the Xi’an Wushu Taolu Team, including 15 males and 16 females. In the Wushu Routine Competition of the Provincial Games on the 7th, the Xi’an team won 1 gold and 3 silvers, namely Rao Chengxuan, the second place in the third set of international regulations of Changquan in the women’s B group; Zhang Zehan, the second place in the third set of international regulations in the men’s group B; The third set of international regulations for women’s group A, Li Xiaolan and Xue Yuxuan are the first place.

Li Xiaolan’s physical fitness was weak when she was a child. She began to strengthen her training through martial arts at the age of 6. In 2011, she received professional training guidance at Xi’an Youth Sports School. In 2018, she was selected by the Shaanxi Provincial Team. He will soon win the all-around champion of Changquan and sticks in the martial arts routines of the National Second Youth Association, and reach the title of national first-level athlete. “It’s really hard to take the professional road. I can persevere because I like Wu Zhaohua, the world champion of martial arts, because I feel the perseverance and courage of athletes in him.” Li Xiaolan said bluntly.

The main task of this year’s Xi’an Wushu Taolu Team is to compete well in the Provincial Games. During the preparation for the Provincial Games, Li Xiaolan and his teammates trained six days a week, more than six hours a day, not only to overcome the high-intensity training, but also to overcome the scorching sun. There was an unfortunate fracture of her right ankle, but she did not give up, but used various methods to recover and prepare for battle as soon as possible, which inevitably involved enduring pain. As the saying goes, “one hundred days of injury”, but Li Xiaolan only took a month and a half to get back on the field.

After winning the gold medal in the 17th Provincial Games, the persevering Xi’an girl Li Xiaolan said with emotion: “I am very happy to win the championship. My hard work during this period has not been in vain. I feel honored to be qualified to win the gold medal for Xi’an. In the follow-up I will stay focused in the competition, insist on this hard work, and hope that in the future, I will be able to move to a higher level of competition and complete my championship dream.”

Wang Yingchen——

Live up to everyone, the gold medal is the result of concerted efforts

On August 7, a total of 11 gold medals were produced in the shooting of the 17th Provincial Games, and the Xi’an shooting team won 6 golds, 6 silvers and 2 bronzes. Wang Yingchen of the Xi’an Shooting Team not only won the individual silver medal in the three positions of the 50-meter rifle in the women’s group B, but also won the team gold medal in the three positions of the 50-meter rifle in the women’s group B with teammates Lei Yifei and Song Yuening.

This year, 15-year-old Wang Yingchen is a girl from Baqiao, Xi’an. She was exposed to shooting by chance and became attached to it. “My favorite shooting star is Yang Qian, and it feels great to shoot with a gun. Later I participated in some competitions in Xi’an. Last year, I played in Shaanxi Province. This time, for the Provincial Games, the whole team trained very hard. They practiced for three months in a row, only one day off per week, and basically kept 6 times a day. Hours of training, but no one complained about being tired, it’s because they all have the dream of being a champion in their hearts.”

After winning the gold medal, Wang Yingchen was naturally happy. She said excitedly: “The biggest feeling is that I have lived up to the ardent hopes of the coach and everyone. The main reason for winning this gold medal is the result of the team’s concerted efforts. I also feel relaxed during the game. There are other competitions, I have a small expectation for myself, I hope I can play at my level and achieve good results. After the provincial games, I have great expectations for my sports career. There is still room for improvement in the performance of the team, and the cooperation with teammates will become more and more tacit, and in the future, we will work harder to win glory for Xi’an Shooting!”

Text/Photo by Wang Rui, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press