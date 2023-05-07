Lakers against Warriors ahead again

The Los Angeles Lakers took the lead again in the National Basketball Association (NBA) playoff against defending champions the Golden State Warriors.

The record champions scored a clear 127:97 in the first home game of the semi-final series in the Western Conference on Saturday and now leads 2:1 after victories. The fourth game is scheduled again in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Lakers benefited from the good performances of their stars in the crypto.com arena, while the Warriors didn’t do much after an eleven-point lead in the first half and Stephen Curry was by far the best pitcher with 23 points. With the Lakers, Anthony Davis had 25 points, while LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell had 21 each.

Heat also takes the lead

In the second game of the day, the Miami Heat took the lead against the New York Knicks. In the third game of the semifinals in the Eastern Conference, the Heat won 105-86 and lead 2-1. The team around their star Jimmy Butler still needs two more victories to reach the finals of the Eastern Conference. Butler missed game two with an ankle injury and returned with 28 points. For the Knicks, Jalen Brunson was the top pitcher with 20 points.

More see National Basketball Association