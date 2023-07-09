Tingling in the legs, when there’s something to worry about

Tingling in the legs, when to worry and how to run for cover to avoid more important problems and how to deal with them.

The tingling in the legs can be an alarm bell for more important pathologies than what could instead be the simple incorrect posture or a momentary numbness of the limbs.

How many times have we sat down with our legs crossed, for example, and after a while (perhaps a little too long) do we feel this bad feeling? It’s something that happens often, especially when you’re used to doing this gesture, but that shouldn’t always be trivialized.

In fact, tingling in the legs can be an antechamber of a more important pathology, especially when it occurs constantly and when it is not alone, but is associated with other types of pain and burning.

Tingling in the legs: causes and remedies

Sore, numb, and tingly legs are surely sending a signal that it could also be peripheral arterial disease. This is a pathological condition that develops when the arteries that supply blood to internal organs, they become partially or completely blocked, causing these symptoms. A circulatory disorder, in practice, which can also be caused by the accumulation of fat, the famous atherosclerotic plaques, or by a pathology deriving from a previous one, such as diabetes.

The tingling can also be traced back to some peripheral neuropathies. That is, conditions of vasomotor alterations and therefore muscle atrophy. The pathological conditions deriving from this are many and can be determined by renal insufficiency, alcohol addiction, rheumatoid arthritis, trauma and excessive exposure to cold. Obviously, there may also be a neoplastic process at the basis of this condition. It is certain that in a pregnant woman, the most probable cause of tingling in the legs can be traced back to the pregnant state, but even in this case it is always necessary to investigate further.

The tingling can also depend on herniated discs or inflammation of the sciatic nerve. Or, after having carried out the necessary checks and consulted the specialists of the case, it can also be associated with a more serious pathology, attributable to multiple sclerosis, myelitis, stroke, embolism, iron deficiency anemia, group vitamin deficiencies B especially herpetic infections. In the case of neoplastic subjects, the tingling in the legs may still be due to radiation and chemotherapy. In short, underestimating even the most improbable, or most seemingly trivial symptom, risks being a real danger to our health. Our body, in any case, sends signals. An alarm bell, albeit trivial, is still a bell that needs to be explored.

