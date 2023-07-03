Home » TMT Srl Triveneta Medical Technology (Aut. Province of Trento) / Ministry of Health
Health

TMT Srl Triveneta Medical Technology (Aut. Province of Trento) / Ministry of Health

by admin

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3493/2023 of 06.13.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 4757/2023 TMTSrl -Triveneta Medical Technology against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Cons. of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Conference of Regions and Autonomous Provinces, Autonomous Province of Trento and towards the Regions and Emmeci 4- Srl

Attachments:

Ordinance (PDF 118.0 Kb)

Appeal (PDF 449.7 Kb)

Instance (PDF 331.8 Kb)

Notice (PDF 420.8 Kb)

