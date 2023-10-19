Today I’ll unlock a memory for you: how can you forget clementine snacks? Here’s the easy recipe, you’ll be a kid again in 10 seconds

Did you also eat these irresistible clementine snacks as a child? With this quick and easy recipe you can prepare them at home!

These Clementine snacks are truly delicious and very soft, excellent for breakfast but also for a snack if you want a delicious and appetizing snack. It won’t be the little ones who will go crazy about them, in fact even adults will love them.

Making these fantastic snacks at home is really child’s play, you only need a few ingredients and little time. The recipe is within everyone’s reach, simply follow the process step by step to obtain a fantastic result, after trying them you will no longer be able to do without them.

What are you waiting for? Make sure you have all the necessary ingredients and rush to prepare them clementine snacksas soon as you bring them to the table you will see them disappear in an instant, they are delicious!

These fantastic sweets will immediately make you feel like a child again and will make you look great with your guests, soft and delicious, they are one after the other. These are the ingredients you need to prepare delicious dishes clementine snacks:

150 g of 00 flour 2 clementines with untreated peel 100 g of sugar 1 egg 50 ml of milk ½ sachet of baking powder 50 ml of sunflower seed oil icing sugar to taste for decorating

Preparation

To start, wash them thoroughly clementine and leave them to soak in a bowl with water and bicarbonate of soda for at least ten minutes. After this time, dry them well with absorbent paper and cut them with all the peel into small pieces, then pour them into a blender and blend them.

In another bowl, mix the mixture well with an electric mixer.egg with what sugar for about ten minutes, you will have to obtain a light and frothy mixture. To this he slowly incorporates the latte, l’sunflower oilthe farina and the yeast after sifting them to avoid annoying lumps. Also add the blended clementines and mix carefully with a spoon from top to bottom.

At this point, distribute the dough into the molds which you will have first buttered and floured, then cook in a preheated oven for about 15 minutes at 180 degrees.

As soon as they clementine snacks They are ready, let them cool completely before taking them out of the oven. Then decorate them with a sprinkling of powdered sugar then enjoy them with your guests, they will be snapped up immediately. Enjoy your meal!

