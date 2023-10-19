Kenya: postal services at the service of e-commerce

The parastatal Post Kenya intends to transform its stores into hubs capable of offering solutions for electronic payment, e-governance and e-commerce. This was said by John Tonui, director general and CEO of the Post Office, stating that postal services contribute significantly to the growth of e-commerce, since Business to Customer (B2C) e-commerce is more effective where there is high reliability of postal services.

“Posta wants to improve service delivery and optimize its current operations, before focusing on trendy and utopian concepts of droids and drone deliveries,” Tonui said, adding that Post Kenya needs support from the Universal Services Fund (USF) to subsidize the operations of its 300 offices, which make no business sense.

Plans include rolling out digital infrastructure and hubs across the country to host postal outlets to ensure universal access to postal services. [Da Redazione InfoAfrica]

