Today’s horoscope April 2, 2023: here’s what Blackbeard predicts and how the positions and movements of the celestial bodies with respect to the Earth will affect all the signs.

Today’s horoscope April 2nd

Aries. 21/3-20/4 Your effort is truly commendable: you are equipped with excellent skills and you lack nothing to get the most out of every project. Brilliant, sociable and nice. Effervescent mood, creative inspirations to put into practice. Tour. 21/4-20/5 Some difficulty in completing agenda commitments is conceivable: a series of annoying obstacles will require all your attention. There is a whimsical air. You don’t feel loved in the right way, but in hindsight you feed too many demands. Twins. 21/5 – 21/6 Fantastic day, thanks to the Moon-Mercury trine which allows you to quickly conclude your commitments to dedicate yourself to a lively evening. Life as a couple and friends are reconciled with a group outing, a cinema or a party. Travel, business. Cancer. 22/6-22/7 The casual encounter with a new person will hold big surprises in the future: their image will keep turning around in your head for days and days. You may receive a transfer proposal: evaluate how much stress the change would entail. Leone. 23/7 – 23/8 Forbidden to give rope to emotion, especially in terms of friendships. You will quarrel over matters of money and interests or for their respective loves. Look at obstacles as creating possibilities, rather than hindering, modifying the view. Virgin. 24/8-22/9 Determined to obtain confirmations from the environment, you will move with confidence, giving great importance to public relations and professional image. Your ways win the sympathy of those around you, but in the bell! Don’t feed false hopes. Balance. 23/9-22/10 Supported by your imagination and strong energy, creativity goes to the max, helping you to express your potential in very original ideas. Deep understanding with an old friend, with whom you indulge in very intimate confidences. Scorpio. 23/10 – 22/11 Great protagonist and worry: career, personal ambitions that differ from those of your loved ones and the usual difficulty in finding a mediation. It seems difficult to reconcile professional and family life, but upon reflection it is not impossible. Sagittarius. 23/11 – 21/12 The energy that pervades you has positive effects on your activity. New proposals and good news are on the way, followed however by an inevitable roundup of commitments. Intrigued by technology, do you spend a lot of time in front of a screen? Protect your eyesight! Capricorn. 22/12-20/1 Take advantage of Sunday to apologize to a colleague or to see a long-lost long-time friend again. Dialogue and understanding. Clarify your differences with your partner, but refrain from bringing up old grudges. Acquarium. 21/1 – 19/2 Intriguing meetings, intense nights, passion in this phase inflames you. Spicy new acquaintances also in the professional field. Avoid discussions of irrelevant issues: the workplace doesn’t need small talk. Pesci. 20/2-20/3 If you don’t rush to complete the established programs and remove obstacles in unreasonable times, you will guarantee your serenity. Even with some heartache, you will approach a person you have so far looked at with languid eyes