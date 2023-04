TV SERIES

The short story of what happened during the episode broadcast on Saturday 1 April on Canale 5



In the latest episode of Turkish soap opera Bitter landaired Saturday 1st April on Channel 5, Fekeli and Hunkar organize a dinner among their families to end hostilitiesbut when Demir demands the return of his lands in return, Yilmaz flies into a rage and Demir shoots him. In the meantime, Orator Ritta Gaffur: if he doesn’t pay him back within two days he will tell Hunkar everything.

In the video above, you can relive the highlights of the April 1 episode.

New episodes of Turkish soap opera Bitter land air Monday to Friday at 2.10pm e Saturday and Sunday at 3pm premiered on Canale 5 and in streaming live and on demand on Mediaset Infinity.

ALL THE LATEST NEWS ON MEDIASET INFINITY MAGAZINE

WATCH MORE VIDEOS