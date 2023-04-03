Home Health Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 3rd. Oil jumps after surprise OPEC production cut
Today’s Stock Exchanges, April 3rd. Oil jumps after surprise OPEC production cut

Piazza Affari continues positive, Wti oil above 80 dollars

Piazza Affari continued to rise during the session on a cautiously positive day for most of the European stock exchanges. Energy stocks are supporting the lists, rising sharply after the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by one million barrels a day starting in May. Milan rises by 0.4%, on a par with Paris, London rises by 0.6% while Frankfurt shows little movement. Futures on Wall Street contrasted, where the Nasdaq dropped 0.7% and the Dow Jones rose 0.3%. Eni (+4.3%) Tenaris (+4.2%) and Saipem (+3.7%) run in Piazza Affari and bankers are also performing well, led by Unicredit (+2.8%) during the day the start of the buyback. Government bond yields rose slightly, on fears that the rise in oil could fuel inflation, with the BTP rising to 4.13% (+5 basis points) while the spread with the 10-year Bund widens by 3 points at 183. In view of the opening of Wall Street, oil is rounding off the increases up to 6.5% with the WTI breaking through the level of 80 dollars a barrel again, at 80.59 dollars, and the Brent almost 85 dollars. The Stoxx index of energy stocks jumped 4.4%, with Total and BP gaining 5% and Shell 4.5%.

