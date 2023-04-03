Piazza Affari continues positive, Wti oil above 80 dollars

Piazza Affari continued to rise during the session on a cautiously positive day for most of the European stock exchanges. Energy stocks are supporting the lists, rising sharply after the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by one million barrels a day starting in May. Milan rises by 0.4%, on a par with Paris, London rises by 0.6% while Frankfurt shows little movement. Futures on Wall Street contrasted, where the Nasdaq dropped 0.7% and the Dow Jones rose 0.3%. Eni (+4.3%) Tenaris (+4.2%) and Saipem (+3.7%) run in Piazza Affari and bankers are also performing well, led by Unicredit (+2.8%) during the day the start of the buyback. Government bond yields rose slightly, on fears that the rise in oil could fuel inflation, with the BTP rising to 4.13% (+5 basis points) while the spread with the 10-year Bund widens by 3 points at 183. In view of the opening of Wall Street, oil is rounding off the increases up to 6.5% with the WTI breaking through the level of 80 dollars a barrel again, at 80.59 dollars, and the Brent almost 85 dollars. The Stoxx index of energy stocks jumped 4.4%, with Total and BP gaining 5% and Shell 4.5%.