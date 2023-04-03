Original title: The United States and the Philippines held a joint military exercise with more than 3,000 soldiers participating

On March 31, 2023, Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, the United States and the Philippines held a joint military exercise

On March 31, the U.S. and the Philippine military held a joint military exercise at Fort Magsaysay, Nueva Ecija, the Philippines. More than 3,000 Filipino and U.S. military personnel participated in the exercise.

According to the official statement, the main purpose of this exercise is to “strengthen the interoperability between the two armies (the United States and the Philippines)”, Fort Magsaysay is the Philippine government’s “Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement” (Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement, EDCA for short) is one of nine facilities awarded to the U.S. military to build future military installations.

The outside world believes that the US-Philippines joint military exercise is a pre-preparation to prevent the escalation of the conflict in the Taiwan Strait. Both U.S. and Philippine military officials were reluctant to comment on the geopolitical issues, but they acknowledged that the advanced High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, or HIMARS, can be effective in deterring hostile forces at a distance.

Maj. Joe Roberts, U.S. operations officer, said: “In terms of artillery, HIMARS is a highly available advanced weapon system. In a sense, the rocket is wheeled instead of trucked. It gives you more mobility. It’s a little bit lighter, it gives you air mobility over certain fixed-wing platforms, and it’s a little bit more nimble.”

After the HIMARS demonstration, the Philippine Army used the AT-4 84mm anti-tank weapon system in a live-fire exercise, the first time the two sides have used the weapon in training.

Editor: