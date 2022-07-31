Home Health PlayStation Plus Ranks 3rd for Xbox Game Pass, America’s Most Popular Game Subscription Service #Google (180645)
Health

PlayStation Plus Ranks 3rd for Xbox Game Pass, America’s Most Popular Game Subscription Service #Google (180645)

by admin
PlayStation Plus Ranks 3rd for Xbox Game Pass, America’s Most Popular Game Subscription Service #Google (180645)

After PS Plus, Amazon Luna, and Xbox Game Pass, other subscription services include Google Play Pass, accounting for about 37%, while Netflix Games subscriptions account for 33%, and Nintendo’s Nintendo Switch Online service accounts for 32%. In addition, Apple’s Apple Arcade service subscription ratio is 27%, EA Play subscription ratio is 26%, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW subscription ratio is 19%, and Google’s Stadia service subscription ratio is 18%.

In a survey of 1,099 video game subscribers in the United States, 41% of them use PlayStation Plus subscriptions, followed by Amazon’s streaming game service Luna, which accounts for 39%.

The survey was completed in May this year, so the relevant incentives did not include the new version of Sony’s PlayStation Plus subscription service launched in June this year, while Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription ratio was 39%, ranking third this time. .

As for the ranking of other subscription services, Google Play Pass accounts for about 37%, while Netflix Games subscriptions account for 33%, and Nintendo’s Nintendo Switch Online service accounts for 32%. In addition, Apple’s Apple Arcade service subscription ratio is 27%, EA Play subscription ratio is 26%, NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW subscription ratio is 19%, and Google’s Stadia service subscription ratio is 18%.

The service that did not make the list this time is the Ubisoft+ subscription service launched by Ubisoft recently. The reason may be that the game content is also included in the Microsoft Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and it is also determined to provide games in the new version of the PlayStation Plus service.

See also  Sunday lands in Italy: the bill at the restaurant is paid with the QR Code

However, the subscription ratios of various services actually overlap, because heavy players may subscribe to multiple game services at the same time, not just one subscription service.

You may also like

VMware Fusion Preview Release, Supports Windows 11 with...

If you drink too much alcohol, you risk...

What is the right refrigerator temperature? Not only...

iOS 16 tutorial on controlling nearby devices, let...

is a 31 year old. In Italy the...

Sweat? Remedies that are cheap and work

Mosquitoes, what to do in case of a...

“If it takes over, possible flare-up in October”

Covid: in Fvg 1,364 new infections and 5...

you have no idea what happens to your...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy