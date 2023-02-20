European stock exchanges start with a cautious rise

The European stock exchanges open the new week on the right foot after a lively eighth (+1.8% Eurostoxx and Ftse Mib) and with the towing of Chinese lists (+2% Shanghai) and thanks to technology. The new tensions linked to the war in Ukraine, with the US warnings to China not to support the Russian action, and linked to the missiles launched by North Korea which have triggered protests by Japan and the United Nations, are not for the moment weighing on investor sentiment. However, the movement of stock indexes is contained: Madrid rises by 0.3% and is the best; Piazza Affari marks +0.2%; Frankfurt and Paris mark +0.1% as well as London which therefore remains at the historic highs above 8 thousand points in the Ftse100. Wall Street will be closed for Presidents’ Day. In Milan, Saipem (+1.4%) and Pirelli (+1.4%) stand out, the latter will publish the 2022 accounts on Wednesday after the rumors, denied, on the disengagement of the first shareholder Sinochem. Enel did well (+1%) which finalized the agreements to sell assets in Argentina. Campari and Stellantis rise in the week of results.

The Tim conundrum still holds the ground: the stock slips by 2.8% while the times for CDP’s offer on the network seem to be expanding, as an alternative to that of Kkr which should be examined by the board of directors on 24 February. Stock prices had been the protagonist in Friday’s session after the Fitch agency had hypothesized an improvement in the outlook on the company’s rating in the event that visibility on the trend of operating margins stabilizes. Ex-dividend for Banca Generali (-1.4%) which distributed to shareholders the second tranche of the dividend for 2021 for 0.80 euro per share. On the foreign exchange market, the euro-dollar exchange rate returned to the area of ​​1.07 (1.0711 from 1.0661). The euro/yen cross is at 143.42 (143.26 on Friday) and the dollar/yen at 134.03 (134.36). Oil up (+0.8%) with April Brent at 83.7 dollars a barrel and April Wti at 77.2 dollars a barrel. Natural gas up in Amsterdam (+1.4%) but still below the threshold of 50 euros per megawatt hour (49.7).