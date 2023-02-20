Piazza Affari closes down by half a point

It was a dull day in Piazza Affari and in other European markets due to the closure of Wall Street. The Milan Stock Exchange loses about half a point (-0.56%) while the others are substantially immobile. A noteworthy cue comes from Mps, which scores almost +8% on the positive opinion of analysts after last week Moody’s had raised its rating by two levels.

On the other hand, other bank stocks are down, with Unicredit -2.85%, Bpm -2.47%. Tim loses ground with -2.71% after the weekend there were no expected developments on the offer of Cdp and Macquarie on the network. The rumors indicate that the government would have asked the Cassa to reformulate the proposal.

THE DAY OF THE VERY HOT

MONCLER:

Mediobanca raises the target from 65 to 68 euro, strengthens the Outperform. Today it closed at 57.70, substantially equal (+0.07%).

UNICREDIT

It will join the restricted elite of the EUROSTOXX 50 index from 27 February. Many institutional investors are adapting to the composition of one of the most representative indices in the euro area and it is probable that demand will still favor the Italian bank, which has seen a leap of +47% since the beginning of 2023. KBW increases its target from 20.33 to 25.9 euros compared to the quotation of 19.56 euros. The new target expresses a potential upside of 34.6%. Interesting recommendation unchanged.

It closed today at €19.00, down 2.85%.

UNIPOL

Intesa size from Add to Hold target 2.40 eu. Today it closed at 4.98 euros (-0.4%).

BONDS

Slow spread at 187 basis points, with the Italian 10-year yield at 4.28% on the secondary market.

PETROLIUM

Rebounds after four consecutive bearish sessions. Brent at 84 dollars, The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have highlighted weaknesses in commodity markets, where a “significant” concentration of companies, banks, stock exchanges and investment houses threatens to spill losses on the entire economy. This is what we read in a report by the G20 Financial Stability Board (FSB).

GAS

Dropped below 50 Eur/MWh.

ORO

Unchanged to 1,853 dollars.