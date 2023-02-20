Home World Gotham Knights drops again, now discounted at 30.99 Euros
Gotham Knights drops again, now discounted at 30.99 Euros

Gotham Knights drops again, now discounted at 30.99 Euros

If among your titles to recover there is the recent one Gotham Knightswe point out Amazon has further discounted the game just 4 months after its launch: now it’s proposed at the price of 30,99 Euro, the shortest achieved so far. A great offer if you were interested in taking it!

If the new price seems attractive to you, we advise you to hurry since we don’t know how long the offer will last. Happy shopping!

