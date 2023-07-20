Home » Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 20th. The EU closes on a positive note, Tesla suffers. Milan +0.4%. S&P: “The medium-term prospects for Italy are improving”
Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 20th. The EU closes on a positive note, Tesla suffers. Milan +0.4%. S&P: “The medium-term prospects for Italy are improving”

Today’s Stock Exchanges, July 20th. The EU closes on a positive note, Tesla suffers. Milan +0.4%. S&P: “The medium-term prospects for Italy are improving”

Positive European stock exchanges closing, Milan +0.4%

European stock markets finished higher on investor satisfaction with the financial results of a number of companies in a session devoid of macroeconomic indicators. The best ranking is that of Paris which gains 0.79% to 7,384.91 points, followed by London which rises by 0.75% to 7,645.20 points and by Madrid which scores +0.70% to 9,517.90 points. Frankfurt rises by 0.60% to 16,205.65 points and Milan finally closes at +0.36%.

Positive were the financial performances of the Swiss-Swedish engineering group Abb (+3.62%), of the Norwegian telecommunications operator Telenor (+7.23%), of the French communications giant Publicis, of the healthcare group Fresenius (+6.85%). Anglo-American (+3.65%) advanced after first-half copper production increased by 42%. British airline Easyjet was down (-3.80%) as it expects record pre-tax profits for this summer thanks to strong demand, but fears the potential impact of air traffic controller strikes. Also bad are Infineon (-1.82%) and Sap (-1.39%).

