Lack of exercise and sport is widespread in all age groups. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, only about a quarter of children and young people and only a fifth of adults follow the recommendations for exercise.

The aim of the cooperation is to promote quality of life, well-being and health and to strengthen social cohesion through and with exercise and sport. The goals relate to improving existing infrastructure with versatile, barrier-free, sustainable and health-promoting exercise and sports rooms, increasing the quality and visibility of exercise and sports offers, strengthening everyday mobility, supporting a healthy lifestyle by designing health-promoting environments for exercise and nutrition, to promote healthy and sustainable eating patterns and to focus on holistic early childhood, school and non-formal education.

The implementation takes place in two strands: The promotion of health through exercise takes place within the framework of the “Round Table Exercise and Health” under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health. We will check which activities are already successful. On this basis, we will work out in a targeted manner where we still need to improve in order to get adults and children moving even more. For this we will consider different age groups and their living environments. Together with the central players at federal, state and local level, social security institutions and associations, we will compile which measures are necessary. The aim is to reach concrete agreements by the end of 2023 on who can make what contribution to promoting physical activity.

Sport is promoted by drawing up the sport development plan under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of the Interior and Community