The tomato is the symbol of Italian cuisine. In fact, with its red color and its juicy pulp it is one of the favorite foods of Italians and beyond. In addition to its irresistible taste, tomatoes are a great source of nutrients including fiber, lycopene, vitamins A, C and K, lutein, zeaxanthin and minerals such as potassium, but despite their many beneficial effects, it is in any case essential and very important not to consume too many.

In fact, tomatoes have many contraindications especially for those suffering from certain pathologies.

Tomato: DO NOT eat it if you have these conditions or you will be sick

Eating tomatoes can also lead to allergic reactions, with symptoms including rash, hives, sneezing, coughing, itchy throat, eczema, and even facial and oral swelling. And for those who are already allergic, the tomato can be even more dangerous. Even for those who suffer from stomach, tomato is not among the recommended foods.

In fact, the peels and seeds of tomatoes have a very irritating effect that can affect the lining of the intestine, supporting the increase in irritable bowel syndrome. Then people suffering from tomato intolerance or allergy can further suffer from diarrhea and breathing problems.

Eating huge amounts of tomatoes can overlap with immune function making it less efficient at fighting bacterial and fungal infections, and this is due to the disproportionate intake of lycopene. For older people, high levels of lycopene can also negatively affect the prostate gland, producing prostate pain, urinary difficulties or even cancer.

The right amount for the consumption of tomatoes, to ensure that our body stores them in sufficient and balanced quantities to do us well, and not to take risks is to eat up to 1/3 cup of tomatoes a day. Obviously this is only a general measure, as each person has different levels of tolerance of the tomato. Finally, this is certainly not only a generic and personal indication that is adaptable to organisms, but it is also a recommendation as obviously those who are intolerant to tomatoes must take into account their dietary limit and not force themselves to take this food more than much.

Therefore, for those suffering from certain pathologies, the tomato is not recommended or in any case a correct self-management of this food is recommended.