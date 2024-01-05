Tongue vibrator: These sex toy models are really worth it

Sex toy The tongue vibrator is a popular sex toy. Which models are worth it?



A tongue vibrator is designed to mimic authentic oral sex. But is the tool really worth it?

Lay-on vibrator, duo functions and, and, and: there are many different vibrators on the market. How a tongue vibrator differs from others and which models are recommended.

Whether G-spot, lay-on, rabbit vibrator or anal plug: There are many sex toys for different types of stimulation. The tongue vibrator is a special model designed to recreate oral sex and the human tongue. This vibrator usually has a kind of mouth and silicone tongue that, like the human tongue, can move in different directions and does not just move back and forth in one direction at equal intervals. Below we reveal which models are worthwhile.

Tongue vibrator: three models in comparison



The tongue vibrator is also popular because it not only really feels like a tongue. It is also not as powerful as, for example, a lay-on vibrator, which usually comes with a suction and vibration function. These models ensure that only one area is penetrated strongly, making it more difficult to reach climax during sex without a toy. Sex therapist Dania Schiftan advised in an interview with stern Therefore, have sex three times without sex toys and only once with sex toys in order to train the types of stimulation. However, the tongue vibrator is a good addition because it usually penetrates gently, is close to oral sex and can massage different regions. It’s best to use it with a (water-based) lubricant or stimulation gel to make the experience as realistic and pleasant as possible. The following models are worthwhile for beginners.

Tongue vibrator from Amorelie



This tongue vibrator is suitable for stimulating the clitoris and other sensitive areas. The silicone is very soft and the mouth of the device surrounds the clitoris precisely. It can also be easily operated with a single press of a button. The vibrator has nine modes and can even be used in the bath as it is completely waterproof. When fully charged, it lasts for 60 minutes.

Tongue vibrator from Fun Factory



Another recommended model is the “Volta” tongue vibrator from Eis.de. It is made of skin-friendly, flexible silicone and offers six intensities and six different rhythms. The vibrator can be laid flat or massaged like a tongue using the soft, tongue-shaped surfaces. This means it can be used flexibly and can even be used on men and offer a stimulating massage to any part of the body. The ring handle makes it particularly comfortable to hold. And: This model is also waterproof.

Tongue vibrator from Gobeken



The Gobeken model is one of the bestsellers on Amazon and has the best reviews from customers. It offers eight suction modes and five tongue modes and is therefore particularly variable, and it is also waterproof. It is also made of skin-friendly silicone, is easy to use, is shipped discreetly and can be used on many parts of the body.

Advice on buying sex toys



When buying sex toys, it’s best to choose medical-grade silicone because it doesn’t irritate the skin. It is also easier to clean and more hygienic than rubber or PVC. Silicone toys should only be combined with water-based lubricants. Sex toys made of glass, TPE, wood, stainless steel, glass or other materials also tolerate silicone-based gels. It is an advantage if the tongue vibrator has different modes or vibrations so that you can try out preferences. If you like it discreet, you should pay attention to the (loudness) strength of the vibrator. And: You can order discreetly from many retailers so that the sender of the package is not visible.

