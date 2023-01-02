Home Health Too cold (and hot) is bad for the heart: more deaths from strokes and heart attacks
Health

Too cold (and hot) is bad for the heart: more deaths from strokes and heart attacks

by admin
Too cold (and hot) is bad for the heart: more deaths from strokes and heart attacks

First point: the cold would be more dangerous than the heat, for those with aches and pains in the heart and arteries. But in any case, the madness of the thermometer that follow one another as daughters of climate change can have a heavy impact on cardiac well-being. Don’t believe it? Go and read the results of an analysis that examined in different countries the deaths recorded in four decades on the days when temperatures reached their maximum peaks or made you shiver and you will have the confirmation.

See also  Juno "listens" Ganymede reveals dazzling new images of Jupiter | The Epoch Times

You may also like

Dishwasher and health, pay attention to the rinse...

The Australian flu knocks everyone out: “Right now...

Covid: do I have to do the fifth...

Technology and medicine, Peg replaced at home thanks...

Publication of notices for admission to specific training...

New Year’s resolutions: how to keep them

New home intervention with smart glasses – Medicine

Not just sweets: what to put in the...

Goodbye online prescription: from 1 January back to...

Sport also turns the spotlight on gender rights

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy