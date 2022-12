A healthy diet can increase the production of neurons in the brain, just as an unhealthy one can damage the assembly line. This happens because the food, or rather the molecules it contains, do not stay in the intestine, but once ingested they embark on a journey that leads them to indirectly interact with the nervous system as well.

There is talk of long-term effects: it is not the single high-calorie dish that does the damage, but the habit of eating unhealthily.