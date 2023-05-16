Too much salt is bad for your health and Italians consume twice as much salt as they should

Although slightly decreasing, Italians’ consumption of salt is still too high, which should be almost halved according to WHO objectives. The World Awareness Week for the reduction of food consumption of salt, promoted by the World Action on Salt, Sugar and Health (WASSH), an association with partners in 100 countries on various continents established in 2005 to improve the health of populations through the gradual reduction of salt intake, down to less than 5 grams per day (corresponding to approximately 2 grams of sodium), recommended target by the World Health Organization.

The main objective of WASSH is to make governments aware of the need for a broad multi-sector population strategy on the subject, as well as to encourage food companies to reduce salt in their products, considering that about three quarters of the salt consumed is already present in processed foods and packaged and in many countries, it reaches 80%.

The risks of excessive consumption

An excessive consumption of salt favors, in fact, an increase in blood pressure, with a consequent increase in the risk of the onset of serious cardio-cerebrovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction e strokeand has been associated with other chronic degenerative diseases, such as tumorsespecially the stomach osteoporosis e kidney disease.

“Give Up the Salt”

WASSH dedicates the week 2023 to the theme “Ditch the salt” to raise awareness in the food industry to reduce the salt content in its products and remind everyone to use less salt in the kitchen and at the table. In particular, you can refine your favorite recipes or create new ones that are equally tasty thanks to spices and aromatic herbs and you can reduce the consumption of food products that can contain a lot of salt (soy sauces, ketchup, salad dressings, cured meats, ready-made sauces , canned or pre-cooked foods, etc.). WASSH points out, in fact, that with just a “pinch” less salt a day, over 4,000 heart attacks and strokes could be prevented each year in the United Kingdom alone. Globally, daily salt consumption averages about twice the amount recommended by the WHO (10.78 g/day was estimated in 2019).

Italian data

In Italy in the period 2018-2019, through the collection of 24-hour urine in samples of the population aged 35-74 residing in 10 regions, an average daily consumption of salt equal to 9.5 grams in men and 7 2 grams in women, resulting in less than 5 grams per day in only 9% of men and 23% of women. These values ​​are an improvement compared to those found in the period 2008-2012 (10.8 g in men and 8.3 g in women), although they still remain well above the WHO recommended value.

It is essential, underlines the Ministry of Health in a file on its portal, that food companies, institutions and citizens continue their commitment to the reformulation of food products and the lesser use of salt in the kitchen and at the table, in order to achieve the target set by WHO in the Global Action Plan for the prevention and control of chronic noncommunicable diseases 2013-2020 (Global action plan for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases 2013-2020), extended to 2030, which predicts a relative reduction of 30% in the average consumption of salt/sodium in the population by 2025 compared to a 2010 baseline.

Five tips to reduce salt

Here are 5 concrete actions, also recommended by WASSH, to reduce salt consumption to less than 5 g per day: use herbs, spices, garlic, chillies, aromatic herbs and citrus fruits instead of salt to add flavor to your food; drain and rinse vegetables and legumes and canned and eat more fresh fruits and vegetables; check labels before buying to choose less salty food products; gradually reduce the salt in your favorite recipes – allowing the taste buds to adapt: ​​do not put salt and salty sauces at the table, so that even the youngest in the family get used to it.