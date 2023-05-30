Top 5 tips you should know

However, as you age, your body changes not only because of your genes, but also because of your lifestyle habits, which can make us appear older than we actually are. In order to feel good and look good, it makes perfect sense to transform skincare over the decades. That’s why we’re telling you the top 5 important beauty secrets from the age of 60 – with these tips you’ll look younger and your skin will shine!

Beauty secrets from 60

As we age, our skin tends to become drier and thinner, making it increasingly difficult to maintain that youthful appearance. Skincare needs to be adjusted and it can be beneficial to try some of the innovative and efficient makeovers that are the talk of the town. So let’s start with some beauty tips for women over 60 to look younger.

Proper care for mature skin over 60 – peeling

Exfoliating regularly is essential to avoid dryness that can make applying makeup a pain. Be careful not to overdo it, as this could irritate the skin and accelerate the aging process. If you are over 60 and have sensitive skin, you should exfoliate your skin no more than once a week. If you have average or combination skin, you can exfoliate up to three times a week. You should remove your makeup before using a scrub. It is not intended to be used as a makeup remover. Likewise, you should try not to go to bed with makeup on as it could damage your skin.

Moisturizer – a must have for older ladies

When you were in your 20s and 30s, your skin was different than it is today. The elastin and collagen fibers in the skin begin to break down, affecting the skin’s ability to regenerate and altering its overall structure. All these factors cause the skin to lose both suppleness and firmness. You should take care of your skin because it is the body’s largest organ. Make sure your skin gets plenty of moisture to give it some affection.

As you hit 60, you should focus on moisturizers that have anti-aging benefits and provide adequate protection. Because it’s important to protect your skin from the damaging effects of the sun and cold, it’s important to always use a product with SPF. Make an effort to limit the time you spend outside in the sun.

Also, never neglect your skin care, especially in the evening. Thoroughly cleanse your face, then apply your favorite serums and a moisturizer to leave on your face overnight. Then use a light moisturizer after your morning facial cleansing. Used properly, moisturizing skin can help nourish it and prevent it from feeling painfully dry and flaky. In addition, the skin is the first barrier to the outside world, which is why it is necessary to keep it plump and hydrated to protect it from diseases.

In addition, from an aesthetic point of view, well-moisturized facial skin is the best basis for the application of cosmetics. Make-up and other cosmetic products do not apply well to scaly or dry skin.

Beauty secrets from the age of 60 – beautiful eyebrows make you look younger

If you want your face to look younger, fresher and more awake, you should make sure your eyebrows are in good shape. The structure of the eyebrows can have a significant impact on the overall expression of the face. When your eyebrows are well cared for, they look refreshed and maybe years younger.

Because many women over 60 lose density in their eyebrows, many beauty salons offer microblading treatments. Microblading, a type of eyebrow tattoo, involves making tiny incisions to create the look of natural hairlines.

If this is not for you, you can also opt for various cosmetic products that are similar to eyebrow tattooing, but have a more subtle effect – eyebrow powder, eyebrow pencil or eyebrow mascara. They’re helpful when you’re applying makeup because they finish off the look nicely.

Anti-aging tips for mature women: Take good care of your lips

Lip skin tends to get drier with age, especially if you wear lipstick on a daily basis. Your lips need a fair amount of moisture and it’s recommended to use a lip balm before bed to wake up with supple lips.

If you find your lips getting dry throughout the day, it’s possible that the lipstick you’re using is drying out. To avoid this problem, you should cover your lips with a small layer of lip balm before applying the lipstick.

Well-groomed teeth for a fabulous look

One of the unmistakable signs of aging is the appearance of your teeth. Proper dental care is therefore one of the most important beauty recommendations for women over 60. The most noticeable signs of aging include tooth loss, discoloration and poorly fitting dentures. In the meantime, a full set of pearly white teeth and well-preserved gums can help you ditch a few years and spice up your looks.