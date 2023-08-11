Top Foods to Reduce Stress and Improve Mental Wellbeing

New Study Reveals Foods that Help Reduce Stress and Anxiety

Stress and anxiety are a part of daily life for many people, and it often leads to unhealthy eating habits such as snacking on sugary or fatty foods. However, a recent study has identified several foods that can have a positive impact on our mental health and help regulate stress.

One group of foods found to be beneficial for stress reduction is nuts. Specifically, the consumption of one dozen walnuts a day has been shown to reduce anxiety and minimize the harmful effects caused by stress. Walnuts are rich in iron, fiber, and magnesium, making them an excellent source of energy. Additionally, they contain phytosterols, which play a crucial role in cardiovascular health and can help protect against psychophysical stress. Another recommended nut for stress relief is the Brazil nut, which contains selenium, an antioxidant known to improve mood.

Bananas, with their high content of B-group vitamins and mineral salts, are also helpful in promoting concentration and positively affecting the nervous system. They provide energy, vitamins, and minerals that help regulate mood and emotions, making them an ideal choice for stress management.

Curcuma, a powerful spice, has been shown to reduce stress as well. It contains curcumin, an active ingredient that reduces anxiety and acts on brain health by protecting cells from free radicals. Curcumin also supports the synthesis of omega-3 fatty acids in the brain, which are essential for mental well-being.

Greek yogurt, known for its proteins and beneficial bacteria, can be consumed daily to reduce stress. Fermented foods, including Greek yogurt, have been found to reduce social anxiety and increase overall well-being.

Chamomile, a plant renowned for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, also has stress-reducing benefits. Its flavonoids help reduce stress and anxiety, making it a popular choice for those seeking natural remedies. Chamomile is often consumed in the form of an infusion.

Chocolate, particularly dark chocolate with a high percentage of cocoa, is another food that can alleviate stress and anxiety. It is rich in magnesium, which can help reduce symptoms of depression and maintain a balanced mood. Additionally, chocolate contains flavonoids that reduce neuroinflammation and cell death in the brain. Consumption should be limited to one square a day to ensure its stress-relieving benefits are maximized.

Honey, with its soothing properties, can positively affect our mood. It contains trace elements such as calcium, potassium, and magnesium, which help fight stress, fatigue, and depression. Honey also accelerates the production of endorphins, promoting a favorable response to anxiety. Other beehive products like royal jelly, propolis, and pollen are also effective in combating stress and fatigue.

Whole grains, including bread and varieties like rice, oats, millet, quinoa, and spelt, have been shown to have a calming effect and balance mood. These grains are rich in complex carbohydrates, providing energy throughout the day without causing blood sugar spikes. They are also a good source of magnesium, potassium, and B vitamins, which can positively affect nerve cells.

Avocado, known for its monounsaturated fatty acids and potassium content, is an excellent ally for stress reduction. Potassium helps lower blood pressure, while monounsaturated fatty acids prevent depression and soothe nervous disorders. Avocado enables the brain to absorb serotonin, the “feel-good” hormone, more effectively.

Lastly, oily fish, such as salmon and mackerel, are highly recommended for their stress-relieving properties. Oily fish contain phosphorus, which protects the nervous system, and vitamins B5, B9, and B12, which combat tiredness and calm nervousness. The consumption of these fish stimulates the secretion of melatonin, improving sleep quality and stress regulation. Omega-3 fatty acids found in oily fish are essential for regulating neurotransmitters, reducing inflammation, and promoting healthy brain function. Regular consumption of oily fish has been associated with reduced cholesterol levels and improved emotional balance.

Incorporating these stress-reducing foods into your diet can help improve mental well-being and overall health. By making mindful choices about what we eat, we can mitigate the negative impact that stress and anxiety have on our lives.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

