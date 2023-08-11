A hi-tech bra for the early diagnosis of breast cancer

The Nigerian Kemisola Bolarinwaan entrepreneur in the field of robotics, has invented a bra full of sensors, which serves to diagnose breast cancer. A project that can make a difference in countries where access to professional medicine is limited, but could also prove very useful in the richest areas of the world. Similar projects are under development in Switzerland e in Mexico.

Bolarinwa ha founded his own startup, Nextwear, in Abuja (capital of Nigeria), and the Smart Bra will be its first product. Previously he had already created a necklace with GPS, in an attempt to counter the problem of kidnappings – which had hit the country particularly in 2020.

To motivate this new project there is the death of an aunt, but also the comment of an oncologist regarding the fact that an early diagnosis could have made all the difference. Which is true in many cases, and that’s why we should all do periodic checks.

Well, this device does just that, easily and cheaply. The exam takes about 30 minutes, and large-scale experimentation will start this year.

The remarkable fact is that women can use this bra at your own home – since it is obviously easy to transport – and have the results immediately on your smartphone. Then, based on the results, they may decide to seek medical attention – which can be tricky in some parts of the world, and understandably many people don’t do it unless they have a serious reason. A woman could buy it and keep it at home, but it would also be possible to have one or two in each village, available to the inhabitants.

Second cancer.org Breast cancer has a 2.5% mortality rate and is the second leading cause of death for women after lung cancer. However in Nigeria the mortality rate reaches exceed 50%In accordance to reports The Guardian.

“I strongly believe that this device would be a revolutionary approach to breast cancer prevention globally, not only in Nigeria, thanks to the technology that my team and I are introducing.” says Bolarinwa, who is also the president of Women in ICT, a non-profit organization that seeks to increase female representation in technology industries. “The goal is reduce the number of women who die by 80%. of breast cancer, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, using our wearable device,” she added.

